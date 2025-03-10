ASELSANS GÖKBERK LASER SYSTEM SUCCESSFULLY TARGETS FPV DRONES

Türkiye's layered air defense system "Steel Dome" includes the GÖKBERK Mobile Laser Weapon System, which successfully detected, automatically tracked, and destroyed FPV threats in different scenarios. ASELSAN continues to make significant strides in directed energy weapons, one of the new generation technologies.

The GÖKBERK system, which effectively destroys mini/micro UAVs and threats like IEDs through both hard kill-soft kill methods, has proven its effectiveness against rotary-winged and fixed-wing kamikaze drones. It was recently tested against FPV drones, a current asymmetric threat on the battlefield. In tests, GÖKBERK successfully detected, automatically tracked, and destroyed FPV threats.

As part of the "Steel Dome" system, ASELSAN is developing a new and critical product with GÖKBERK, which will contribute to Türkiye's air defense. GÖKBERK integrates ASELSAN's laser weapon with a 6x6 mobile platform, as opposed to a distributed architecture. Many key components of the system were developed domestically, with support from various ecosystem actors, including TÜBİTAK BİLGEM.

GÖKBERK uses a domestically produced laser source with high beam quality to perform hard kill destruction of targets, while the electronic jammer developed by ASELSAN enables soft kill destruction. The system can track targets with high precision using various electro-optical systems on its guidance unit. With AI-supported algorithms, its tracking and identification capabilities are optimized. Thanks to its advanced tracking abilities and high laser beam output quality, GÖKBERK can destroy threats in the target set in a very short time.

Designed with a 24/7 operational cooling system, GÖKBERK can fire continuously for extended periods. The system, which creates maximum impact with minimal energy, offers a cost-effective solution.

GÖKBERK will play a critical role in defending fixed facilities such as military bases, airports, power plants, and oil refineries. With its mobile deployment capability, the system will have a wide range of applications.

Ongoing improvements and development work on the system continue based on data obtained from test firings and trials conducted in various weather conditions.