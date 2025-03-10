Erdoğan warns sectarian conflict is being aimed at igniting in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made remarkable statements after the cabinet meeting.



"Ankara taking precautions to be sure that no development occurs against Türkiye, we urge Syria to quickly alleviate tense atmosphere," Erdoğan underlined.



Here are the key highlights from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's speech:



"We welcomed this Ramadan in a calmer and more joyful manner. Syria is experiencing Ramadan without fear. For the first time, our Palestinian brothers and sisters are observing Ramadan without the fear of bombs falling on them. I hope this Ramadan brings peace not only to our country but to the entire region.



While we advocate for peace and stability for everyone, power groups that thrive on instability in the Islamic world are not remaining idle. In many places, tensions and conflicts are being instigated through ethnic, sectarian, and religious divisions. Terrorist acts have occurred in Syria. Thanks to the effective intervention of Syrian government forces, these incidents have been largely brought under control, but we know that the situation on the ground remains sensitive.



We strongly condemn all attacks targeting Syria's unity and territorial integrity. We are taking the necessary precautions to prevent any developments that may be against our country. Efforts are being made to ignite sectarian conflict in Syria.



Our pain and joy in this region are shared. We are people who have lived together for thousands of years and share the same destiny. We are each other's protectors, friends, and brothers. If we turn against each other, no one will protect us. We do not concern ourselves with anyone's sectarian identity.



We are not interested in anyone's ethnicity, religion, or sect in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, or any other countries in the region.



Ankara hopes its 'European friends' understand 'new Türkiye's' role in reshaping world, adjust their strategies accordingly.



Türkiye desires to enhance its relations with the EU in a perspective focused on the goal of full membership.



The global system, claimed to be rule-based, is collapsing. Its founders are the ones dealing the strongest blows to international order."









