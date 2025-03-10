‘Trump tried to break the deadlock on Ukraine,’ says NATO chief

US President Donald Trump tried to resolve the deadlock on Ukraine, the NATO secretary general said on Monday, commenting on Trump's approach to initiate talks with Moscow as well as Kyiv to resolve the over three-year-long conflict.

"Trump tried to break the deadlock on Ukraine. But of course, there is no peace deal yet. This is all still work in progress," said Mark Rutte, answering questions at the University of Sarajevo.

He said Europe is considering what a security guarantee mission might look like if it is needed to maintain a ceasefire and peace deal in Ukraine.

"But I think President Trump is right," Rutte said, highlighting the need to plan for how to maintain peace if it happens in the future.

He said there were several options being considered, with one currently being developed by the French and the British. "I think that is all positive, and hopefully we will get there soon," he added.

Asked about his thoughts if US under Trump could exit NATO, Rutte reaffirmed US commitment to the alliance. "I have no doubt there. US is committed to NATO, but they expect the European side, and, by the way, also the Canadian side of NATO, to spend much, much more on defense and have a fair border sharing," he said.

Rutte also found US expectation "totally logical," noting that they are funding some of their social programs in Europe as US is spending more on defense. "That's not fair. So, there he's totally right," he said.