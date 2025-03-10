UK urges North Korea to stop 'provocations' following ballistic missile launches

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on March 10, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Britain criticized North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches, saying they destabilize the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea's "ballistic missile launches on 10 March are another breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs)," a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

They said unlawful ballistic missile launches continue to destabilize the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.

"The UK strongly urges the DPRK to stop such provocations and return to dialogue," the spokesperson added.

The statement came after North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles, hours after the US and South Korea kicked off an annual large-scale joint military exercise.