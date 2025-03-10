UK premier, US president discuss Ukraine ahead of talks in Saudi Arabia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday told US President Donald Trump that he hopes US-Ukraine talks allow support for Kyiv to resume.

In a phone talk with Trump, Starmer expressed his hopes that the upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia will allow support for Kyiv to resume.

Starmer said that UK officials had been speaking to Ukraine officials over the weekend and they remain committed to a lasting peace, according to a statement by Prime Minister's Office.

He also noted that "he hoped there would be a positive outcome to the talks that would enable US aid and intelligence sharing to be restarted."

"The two leaders also spoke about the economic deal they had discussed at the White House and the Prime Minister welcomed the detailed conversations that had already happened to move this forward," added the statement.

Officials from Ukraine and the US are set to meet in Saudi Arabia this week to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, marking the first high-level meeting between the two countries since Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's White House meeting.

The US and Russia met last month in the Kingdom to discuss normalizing bilateral relations and ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.