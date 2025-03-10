Hamas accuses Israel of stalling withdrawal from Philadelphi Corridor under ceasefire

Hamas warned Monday that Israel is stalling its withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor in central Gaza, violating the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the group called on mediators to intervene and push Israel to fulfill its commitments, including the withdrawal and the resumption of phase two negotiations.

The group condemned Israel for violating the ceasefire by failing to adhere to the withdrawal timeline for the Salah al-Din Axis (Philadelphi Corridor), calling the delay a deliberate attempt to undermine the agreement.

"Israel has not complied with the gradual drawdown of its forces during the first phase, nor has it begun its withdrawal as scheduled," Hamas said.

"The withdrawal was supposed to be completed by the 50th day of the agreement, which was Sunday, yet it has not happened."

The statement described the delay as "a blatant violation of the agreement and a clear attempt to sabotage and void it of its substance."

Hamas called on mediators and the international community to intervene immediately and pressure Israel to "honor its commitments, withdraw from the Salah al-Din Axis, and resume second phase negotiations without delay."

The group emphasized that "adhering to the agreement is the only way to secure the release of hostages and prevent further manipulation of their fate. Any stalling amounts to playing with their lives and the emotions of their families."

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Egypt and Qatar with US support, took effect on Jan. 19. The deal included a prisoner exchange and was structured in three phases, each lasting 42 days.

Israel has refused to move into the second phase of the agreement, which was set to begin in early March after the first phase concluded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stalled negotiations, seeking to extend the first phase to secure the release of more Israeli hostages in Gaza without fulfilling the military and humanitarian obligations outlined in the deal, Hamas said.

Nearly 48,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught was paused under the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, which took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.