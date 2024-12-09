As of yesterday, dark era has ended in Syria, bright days have begun: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made remarkable statements related to recent political and regional developments following the cabinet meeting on Monday.

During his speech, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is stronger today than it was yesterday and will be in an even better position tomorrow. He highlighted that through its "peaceful, active" policies, Türkiye is not only changing the course of world affairs but also shaping history, rewriting both its own history and that of humanity.

President Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's welcoming of the liberation of Syria's Tel Rifaat and Manbij from years of occupation by terrorist separatist groups, despite prior promises made. He criticized the Assad regime for "arrogantly" rejecting Türkiye's calls for resolving the Syrian conflict through dialogue and not appreciating Ankara's extended hand.

Erdoğan further emphasized that for Türkiye, "half of our heart is in Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, and Hatay, while the other half is in Afrin, Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Damascus." He declared that as of yesterday, the "dark era" in Syria has ended, and "bright days" have begun. Reiterating Türkiye's stance, he affirmed that Ankara has no interest in the territory of any other country and that the sole purpose of Türkiye's cross-border operations is to protect its own security.

Finally, President Erdoğan stressed that the Turkish nation will forever carry the embrace of oppressed Syrians facing dark days as a "badge of honor."