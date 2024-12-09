At least 15 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on northern Gaza town

At least 15 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and others were injured late on Monday in Israeli airstrikes on several homes in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza.

The strikes targeted residential homes in the town, including some that were sheltering displaced families, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

One of the dwellings that housed evacuees belonged to the Abu Jarad family, resulting in numerous casualties.

The assault was the latest episode in a genocidal war launched by Israel on Gaza since a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 44,700 people, mostly women and children.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



















