Death toll from Netherlands apartment blast rises to 6

Emergency services work outside the flat on the Tarwekamp, two days after the two large explosions hit the building, The Hague, The Netherlands, 09 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

The death toll from an explosion in a three-story apartment building in The Hague, the administrative capital of the Netherlands, rose to six on Monday, two days after the incident.

The Hague Fire Department reported in a written statement that two days of continuous search efforts, following the collapse and subsequent fire in part of the building, had led to the recovery of six bodies from the rubble.

The statement also confirmed that two people were rescued alive, bringing the total number of injured to five. Local media noted that search efforts at the site have now concluded.

The fire department previously announced that the explosion occurred at 6.15 a.m. local time (0515GMT) on Saturday, causing part of the building to collapse and igniting a fire.

Initial reports stated that three bodies had been recovered, three injured individuals — including one in critical condition — had been hospitalized, and more victims were feared trapped under the debris.

Approximately 40 nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution, according to earlier reports.

Police have yet to determine the cause of the explosion and urged anyone with information about a vehicle seen speeding away from the scene to come forward.

Justice and Security Minister David van Weel said evidence suggests the explosion might have been an attack, adding that the investigation is ongoing.