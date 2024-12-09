3 Israeli soldiers killed, 12 injured in Gaza battles: Army

Three Israeli soldiers were killed, and 12 others were injured, including two critically, during a clash with Palestinian resistance fighters on Monday in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, according to an Israeli army statement and a report by Haaretz.

The army confirmed that the casualties occurred when soldiers from the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade engaged in combat in northern Gaza.

In its statement, the army added that one soldier from the Sky Rider unit in the Artillery Corps and a reservist from the Shaked Battalion were seriously injured in the same battle.

The statement did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances of the soldiers' deaths or injuries.

Haaretz reported that the incident in Jabalia was caused by Palestinian fighters firing an anti-tank missile at the soldiers. The report noted that, in addition to the three fatalities, 12 soldiers sustained injuries, with two in critical condition.

Those critically injured were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

With the soldiers' death, the officially announced toll of Israeli military fatalities since the start of the Gaza genocide on Oct. 7, 2023 rose to 816.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.





















