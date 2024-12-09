HTS group will be judged 'by their actions' in Syria, says UK foreign secretary

Britain's assessment of Syrian group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) will depend on its actions, particularly their treatment of civilians, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Monday.

Reaffirming Britain's cautious approach on the evolving political situation in Syria, Lammy made clear that the UK government has no immediate plans to lift the terror designation of the armed group, which led the offensive that ousted from power the decades-long regime of President Bashar al-Assad over the weekend.

"This is a moment of danger as well as a moment of opportunity," he said in a parliamentary speech, highlighting the complex and volatile dynamics in the region following the Assad regime's downfall.

Lammy noted that Assad had sought asylum in longtime ally Russia, warning that his exit does not guarantee peace in the country that had been gripped by civil war since March 2011.

"The UK government will not rush into re-engagement with Syria," he said.

The UK's focus, Lammy said, is on protecting civilians and fostering "an inclusive, negotiated political settlement" for Syria's future.

He emphasized that any engagement with the HTS or other actors would hinge on their ability to demonstrate a genuine commitment to the welfare of Syria's population.

Addressing the broader issues that enabled Assad's regime to sustain itself, Lammy spotlighted the role of illicit finance.

He announced that the government has appointed an anti-corruption champion tasked with addressing this challenge, aiming to cut off financial pathways that could empower authoritarian regimes or extremist groups.

"Russia and Iran have kept Assad's regime on life support. If we are to achieve a better future for Syria's, we should let Syrians themselves determine their future," he said.

"Illicit finance was a fundamental part of Assad's playbook, and it's a part of Putin's playbook and the playbook of dictators and criminals around the world."