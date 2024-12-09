Danish premier calls fall of Assad regime ‘end of tyrant era’

Denmark's prime minister on Monday expressed strong support for the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, calling it the end of a "tyrant" era.

On X, Mette Frederiksen highlighted the significance of the regime's collapse and stressed the need for Syria's population to avoid being subjected to another oppressive government.

"For over 10 years, Assad, with the backing of Russia and Iran, has inflicted unimaginable human suffering on the Syrian people," she wrote. "Now is the time to protect civilians, and most importantly, the Syrian people must be allowed to determine their own future."

Separately, Copenhagen announced today that it will temporarily halt the processing of 69 ongoing cases involving individuals from Syria. This decision comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Syria's political future following the fall of the Assad regime over the weekend.

In a statement, the Refugee Appeals Board's Coordination Committee cited the volatile situation in Syria as the primary reason for the pause in case processing. "Given the evolving situation in Syria, we have decided to pause the processing of cases involving Syrian nationals," it said. "The Coordination Committee will reassess the situation in January 2025 and make decisions based on the latest developments."

Additionally, the committee said it would delay the deadlines for individuals from Syria who are currently facing deportation. This includes cases where the Refugee Appeals Board has upheld decisions to refuse residence permits under section 7 of the Aliens Act, or where permits have been revoked, refused for extension, or have lapsed.