Leaders worldwide condemn terror attack on defense industry facility in Türkiye

Leaders from around the world on Wednesday condemned a terrorist attack targeting a defense industry facility in Türkiye's capital Ankara, causing the deaths of four people and injuring 14 others.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the attack on the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). "I condemn this heinous attack on facilities of The Turkish Aerospace Industries. We have 4 martyrs, 14 injured," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attack on the sidelines of a BRICS group summit Erdoğan was attending as a guest.

"Dear Mr. President, dear colleagues, we are very glad to welcome you to Kazan. But before we start work, I would like to express my condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. Media reports are coming in about the terrorist attack in Türkiye," Putin said.

He added that Moscow condemns any manifestations of terrorism.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also condemned the attack, stating: "We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely."

NATO stand with its allied nation Türkiye, he added.

Azerbaijan also condemned the attack, adding that Baku would always be on the side "of its brother, Türkiye."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also conveyed his condolences to Erdoğan, saying that the Netherlands "condemns all forms of terrorism. We sympathize with Türkiye and are closely monitoring the situation."

Calling the terrorist attack "horrific," Germany also condemned "all forms of terrorism in the strongest possible terms.

"Our solidarity goes out to our Turkish friends."

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, condemned the attack as well, offering his condolences.

The U.S. Embassy in Türkiye was also issued a statement of condemnation. "The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack, and extends condolences to the families of those lost and injured. We stand with our ally Türkiye," it said.