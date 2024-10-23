ASELSAN unveils BUKALEMUN anti-drone system at SAHA EXPO

The BUKALEMUN system developed by ASELSAN can disrupt the current position of enemy drones and display the desired location and route on the operator's screen.

According to ASELSAN's announcement, the company showcased its new generation anti-drone systems at the SAHA EXPO International Defense, Aerospace, and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul.

Among the anti-drone systems introduced by ASELSAN are the KORKUT 25 mm Close Air Defense System, BUKALEMUN GNSS Jamming System, KANGAL FPV Anti-Drone System, and SEDA 100-cUAV Acoustic Drone Detection System. These systems are designed to enhance the capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces against the evolving threat of drones on the battlefield. ASELSAN's solutions, developed to counter the growing issue of mini and micro drones, are expected to attract significant international interest.

The KORKUT 25 Unmanned Tower is primarily developed for armored ground targets and can be integrated into tactical vehicles. It aims to neutralize mini and micro drone threats in rural areas.

Equipped with 25mm ammunition developed by ASELSAN, KORKUT 25 has capabilities for functional and physical destruction of drone threats after receiving information from external sensors.

BUKALEMUN, which has GNSS jamming capabilities, will serve as the eyes and ears of security forces on the tactical field against the rising drone threats. It can perform jamming operations across Multi-GNSS bands and successfully execute these functions from relatively long distances in both static and dynamic scenarios.

ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol stated, "With the ASELSAN BUKALEMUN System, we can perform static and dynamic spoofing across all GNSS bands, disrupting the target drone's current position and displaying desired locations on the operator's control screen."

The KANGAL FPV system provides protection against drone and mini-drone threats for military facilities, bases, and government buildings, integrated into the security forces' vehicles for added protection during operations.

To counter mini and micro drone threats in urban and rural environments, the IHTAR System is used for the protection of critical facilities and borders. This system integrates various sensors and has been enhanced with the SEDA 100-cUAV system to improve detection capabilities against mini and micro drones.

The SEDA 100-cUAV System detects fixed and rotary-wing drone threats, including FPVs, using precisely positioned microphones, achieving longer-range detection compared to its counterparts.