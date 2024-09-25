Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday in the U.S.

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House in New York came on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

No further information was disclosed about the meeting.

Türkiye continues efforts to end the Russia and Ukraine war that began in February 2022 for a just peace.

Ankara has urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations, with Türkiye ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022.

Those efforts led to the landmark Black Sea grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.