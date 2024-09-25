Erdoğan tells U.S. Media: West continues to remain silent against Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is in New York for the 79th United Nations General Assembly, gave an interview to Keir Simmons from the American NBC News channel on Wednesday.

Regarding Türkiye-Russia relations and Türkiye's decision to attend the BRICS meeting in Russia as an invited participant in October, Erdoğan said: "Our relations with Russia are multi-dimensional. We have political, economic, cultural, and defense industry ties." He emphasized that solidarity and economic cooperation between the two countries continue to grow every day.

"MANY WESTERN COUNTRIES CONTINUE TO REMAIN SILENT AGAINST ISRAEL"



Regarding the stance of Western countries towards Israel, Erdoğan said: "Unfortunately, many Western countries continue to remain silent in the face of Israel and have not developed a stance against it. Among NATO allies, unfortunately, there are countries that stand by Israel. We are currently in the U.S., and the U.S. is one of these countries."

President Erdoğan pointed out that U.S. President Joe Biden criticizes Israel on one hand but provides various forms of support on the other, recalling that the U.S. supplies weapons and ammunition to Israel and has sent aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean to support it.

"OUR COOPERATION WILL CONTINUE"



Responding to a question about the U.S. elections, President Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation would continue regardless of the election outcome, saying: "As those who govern countries, nations, and peoples, it is not possible for us to think differently. Globally, the U.S. has a clear stance, and Russia has a clear stance. We will continue to maintain our relations closely with all administrations."













