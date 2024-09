Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan attended a luncheon Wednesday hosted by her U.S. counterpart, Jill Biden.

Erdoğan met the spouses of leaders who are in New York to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We had sincere and constructive discussions on many issues, especially the environment, culture, and education," Erdoğan wrote on X.

She also thanked Biden for her "warm hospitality."