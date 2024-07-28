UK fears escalation after deadly attack on Golan Heights

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned a rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which killed 12 children and teenagers and said he was concerned it would spark further violence.

"The UK condemns the strike in Golan Heights that has tragically claimed at least 12 lives," Lammy said in a statement on the social media platform X.

"We are deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilisation. We have been clear Hezbollah must cease their attacks," he added.

The Lebanese Hezbollah militia has denied any responsibility for the attack. Israel has dismissed the denials and vowed to hit Hezbollah hard.









