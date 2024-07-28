Israel bombs 4 towns in southern Lebanon after Golan attack

Israeli warplanes on Sunday launched a series of raids on four towns in southern Lebanon.

This bombardment comes amid Tel Aviv's threats to respond to attack on Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Israeli warplanes carried out two raids on the towns of Ayta ash-Shaab and Yaroun in the Bint Jbeil district, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The Israeli air force also targeted a house in the center of the town of Tayr Harfa in Tyre, while an Israeli drone hit the town of Khiam in the Marjayoun district.

As of yet, there has been no Israeli comment on the matter.

Earlier, warplanes launched successive attacks on the outskirts of the towns of Aabbassiyeh, Tayr Debba, Toura, Burj el-Shemali and Tayr Harfa in Tyre district.

Israeli authorities say at least 12 people were killed and 35 injured in a missile attack on the town of Druze in Majdal Shams in the northern part of Golan Heights.

While Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides. The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 victims since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.





















