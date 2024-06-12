President Erdoğan set to travel to Spain on Wednesday for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continues his intense diplomatic activities. Erdoğan will depart for Spain today for a two-day official visit.

On the first day of his visit, Erdoğan will meet with King Felipe VI of Spain. Tomorrow, he will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

One of the most important topics in the President's discussions will be Gaza. Spain officially recognized Palestine on May 28, and Erdoğan had emphasized his appreciation for this decision.

The President is expected to conduct detailed evaluations with his Spanish counterparts. Stopping Israel's attacks on Gaza and achieving lasting peace in the region are among the priority topics.

Global developments and Türkiye-Spain relations will also be on the table during the visit. Erdoğan will co-chair the 8th intergovernmental summit between Türkiye and Spain with Prime Minister Sanchez.

At the summit, several agreements are expected to be signed in the areas of trade, finance, culture, and sports.

President Erdoğan is also expected to attend the opening of a business forum that will include Turkish and Spanish businesspeople.