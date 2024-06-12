Erdoğan arrives in Spain for bilateral intergovernmental summit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Spain Wednesday to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two countries, his office announced.

Erdoğan was welcomed at the Madrid Torrejon Airport by Fernando Mariano Sampedro Marcos, Spanish state secretary for the EU, as well as Spain's Ambassador to Ankara Cristina Latorre Sancho, Türkiye's Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Kucukel Ezberci, and other officials.

The president was accompanied by a large delegation, including First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

The two countries will hold the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit on Thursday, with the talks to be chaired by Erdoğan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez has said that the summit is seen as an indication of deepening ties between the two nations.