Hamas urges U.S. to pressure Israel in effort to reach ceasefire

On Wednesday, Hamas expressed their full support for the efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip conflict. The Palestinian group has called upon the U.S., Israel's primary ally, to use their influence to encourage Israel to agree to a permanent ceasefire in the enclave.

Published June 13,2024
Hamas said on Wednesday it has shown "full positivity" in efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip conflict.

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance movement said it urged the U.S., Israel's biggest ally, to pressure Israel to accept a deal leading to a permanent ceasefire in the enclave.

Hamas said that while U.S. officials have said Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal outlined by President Joe Biden on May 31, "we have not heard any Israeli official confirm this acceptance."