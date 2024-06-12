US monitoring Russian vessels in Cuban waters: Pentagon

The US is tracking a fleet of Russian warships that are in Cuban waters for military exercises, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

"These are routine naval visits that we've seen under different administrations. We're always constantly going to monitor any foreign vessels operating near US territorial waters.

"We, of course, take it seriously, but these exercises don't pose a threat to the United States," spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Her remarks came after the ships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, arrived in Cuban waters ahead of military exercises in the Caribbean.

"I think what's important here is that what Russia is doing in these exercises," said Singh.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters separately that the exercises are routine.

"We have seen these Russian naval deployments sailing into Cuba in the Bush administration, the Obama administration, the Trump administration, and now the Biden administration," he said, adding that the US is watching "closely and carefully."



