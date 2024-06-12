Cuban President Canel on Gaza war: We suffer every day because we cannot do anything

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Palestine is suffering under Israeli attacks, saying, "We suffer every day because we cannot do anything."

Canel, who met with pro-Palestine young people in Havana, wore a Palestinian keffiyeh.

Referring to Israel's attacks on Gaza, Canel said, "Palestine is suffering. We suffer every day because we cannot do anything. Today, honor and dignity of the world are being defined there. The weight of history will fall upon those who remain indifferent to what is happening there."

At the end of the conversation, Canel took a photo with the young people holding the Palestinian flag.