American metal band Megadeth perform a concert in Istanbul

Megadeth, founded in 1983 in the USA and considered one of the pioneers of the thrash metal genre, performed at KüçükÇiftlik Park.

The band opened the concert with songs from their latest album, "The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!" and performed classic tracks such as "Devil's Island," "Hangar 18," "She Wolf," "Tornado of Souls," and "Peace Sells."

Addressing the audience, the band's founder, rhythm guitarist, and vocalist Dave Mustaine expressed his happiness to be performing in Türkiye again after many years. He said, "We learned that there wouldn't be a supporting act before us today. Therefore, we will play extra songs for you."

The Megadeth concert, which lasted about 2 hours, ended with the song "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due."

Dave Mustaine, who founded Megadeth in Los Angeles in 1983 after leaving Metallica, released the band's first album, "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!" in 1985.

Throughout their career, the band released 16 studio albums, all of which have sold over 50 million copies worldwide.

Megadeth last performed in Istanbul on August 4, 2014.







