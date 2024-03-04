Turkish UAV TB2 enters inventory of Albanian army

A Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle is seen during a demonstration flight at Teknofest aerospace and technology festival in Baku, Azerbaijan May 27, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Turkish drone maker Baykar's TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) on Monday officially entered the inventory of the Albanian army.

Haluk Bayraktar, the head of Baykar, announced on X that this is "the first time that a NATO-compliant aerial vehicle became part of Albania's arsenal."

The TB2s completed their first flight in Albanian skies today thanks to the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the strong cooperation of Defense Minister Niko Peleshi, Bayraktar said.

He also said NATO's first tactical air base in Albania opened on Monday, calling it a historic day.

"The Kucova Air Base's opening marks the beginning of a new era for Balkan and European security," he said.

He added that the deployment of the TB2s "at this strategic location reflects our contributions to the safety of Albania and the Balkans."

Albania joined the NATO alliance in 2009.