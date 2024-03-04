 Contact Us

Ramadan cleaning at Hagia Sophia

Fatih Municipality teams carried out cleaning and disinfection work at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque ahead of Ramadan.

The cleaning was done by the Municipality's Environmental Protection and Control Directorate teams, and both the interior and surroundings of the mosque were cleaned.
