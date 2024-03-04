Ramadan cleaning at Hagia Sophia

The cleaning was done by the Municipality's Environmental Protection and Control Directorate teams, and both the interior and surroundings of the mosque were cleaned. Carpets were vacuumed, shoe racks and the interior of the mosque were sprayed with disinfectant to remove dust. The fountain, mosque courtyard, and Hagia Sophia Square were washed with hot water and disinfectant. After the cleaning process, rose water was sprayed inside and outside the mosque Fatih Municipality's Deputy Director of Environmental Protection and Control, Fatih Yıldız, stated that the mosque was cleaned with a team of 20 people, adding, 'The work will continue throughout Ramadan. Rose water will be sprayed in the mosque every evening during Ramadan. Our goal is to provide a cleaner worship environment for our citizens visiting Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque during Ramadan.