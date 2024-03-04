UN CHIEF CONCERNED BY HAITIS RAPIDLY DETERIORATING SECURITY SITUATION: SPOKESMAN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by the situation in Haiti, his spokesman said Monday, with a new spate of extreme violence, including a deadly attack on a prison, prompting a state of emergency in the country.

Guterres is alarmed "by the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Port-au-Prince" and "reiterates the need for urgent action particularly in providing financial support for the multinational security support mission" that is backed by the UN, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.





