Erdoğan calls for unity in Islamic world against Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made remarkable statements following the Cabinet Meeting on Monday.



"As Türkiye, we try to help our Gazan brothers with our diplomatic initiatives and humanitarian aids. Türkiye is doing its best for Palestine and will continue to do so. The fact that those who should be stopping this brutality have been paralyzed is not necessary to explain. The first Jewish settlement building to be constructed in Gaza will be enough to show that there is nothing more destructive than theft, immorality, and dishonor behind this brutality," Erdoğan stressed in his speech.

Highlights from Erdoğan's speech:

Our visits to the UAE and Egypt were productive. Tomorrow, we will also host Palestinian President Abbas.

March 31st elections

We plan to meet with our citizens in 50 provinces.

Our ministries and institutions have made the necessary preparations for the secure conduct of the March 31st local elections. Ensuring the security of the election, along with the judiciary, is our duty. We are determined to ensure that March 31st, like every election, takes place in the atmosphere of a festival of democracy. I wish the election results to be auspicious for our nation in advance.

We have delivered 46,000 houses and village homes to earthquake victims in the disaster area. By the end of the year, we will deliver 200,000 houses and village homes to the rightful owners. We will also provide all kinds of facilities to those who want to build their own homes.

"This summer we will permanently resolve the issue regarding our borders with Iraq"

We are close to completing the circle that will secure our borders with Iraq. Hopefully, this summer, we will have permanently resolved the issue regarding our borders with Iraq. We invite everyone in the region to respect our security strategy, which we have clearly stated to them. Otherwise, they themselves will be the cause of the tensions that arise.

We have preparations that will give new nightmares to those who think they can bring Türkiye to its knees with a terrorist corridor along our southern borders. We will not hesitate to push the limits until those who still do not understand the determination of our country and our nation in the fight against terrorism come to terms with this reality.

"Türkiye will continue to do its best for Palestine"

As Türkiye, we are trying to help our Gazan brothers with our diplomatic initiatives and humanitarian aid. Türkiye is doing its best for Palestine and will continue to do so. It is needless to explain how those who should be stopping this brutality have been paralyzed.

No country or people that legitimizes the systematic confiscation actions ongoing since World War II in Palestinian territories will be safe in the future.

The unity of the Islamic world, akin to the bricks of a wall, is needed now more than ever.

The construction of the first Jewish settlement building to be erected in Gaza will alone suffice to demonstrate that behind this brutality lies nothing but theft, immorality, and dishonor.

The acts of murder and theft inflicted upon Palestinians today, if applied to them tomorrow, will leave these countries and people with no face to ask for help.

"New Record in the Defense and Aerospace Sector"

Our position in the defense industry, through KAAN, has been widely discussed both in our country and around the world. Our progress in the defense industry was also on the agenda of our counterparts at the ADF.

When we look at our place in defense industry exports worldwide, we rank in the top three in UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) technology and are at the top in UAV exports.

So far, we have signed contracts for 770 UAVs with 50 countries. Just last year, the export value of UAVs amounted to 1.8 billion dollars. In the first two months of 2024, we achieved a new record in the defense and aerospace sector with an export figure of 633 million dollars.

"Turkish Economy Grows by 4.5%"

Despite the earthquakes on February 6, our economy grew by 4.5%. This growth proves the resilience of our economy despite all the adversities we face.

However, we have not yet reached where we want to be in the fight against inflation. But we are determined. The decline in global energy prices also supports our struggle. We never compromise on fiscal discipline.

