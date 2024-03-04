 Contact Us

The dark family that founded Israel: The Rothschilds

Jacob Rothschild, the 4th Baron Rothschild, who was one of the most mysterious, least known, and most prominent families in history, died at the age of 87 on February 26th. In an interview in 2017, Rothschild, who supported the Zionist ideology throughout his life and took actions in this regard, stated that the establishment of a Zionist state in Palestine was achieved by his family and that it took 3,000 years to achieve this plan.

A News / World
Published 04.03.2024 23:33
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
The Rothschild family, one of the most famous but also the most enigmatic families in the world, has its origins dating back to the 16th century. The most well-known role of this family is to serve the murderous Israel, which it helped to establish, to protect its interests, and to do everything for its development.
Ottoman Empire reaching out to ocean to help others
The Conqueror of Jerusalem: Saladin
Hunger haunts Gaza: Children cry out as food scarcity grips enclave
Challenging destruction: Palestinians pray amid ruins of Gaza’s oldest mosques
Israel’s ‘cultural genocide’ decimates Gaza’s treasures