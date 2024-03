The glorious Sultan of the East, Saladin (Salah ad-Din Yusuf ibn Ayyub), was born in 1138 in the district of Tikrit in Iraq. His childhood was spent in the cities of Damascus and Baalbek under the command of his father, Imad ad-Din Zengi. After receiving a good education, Saladin took a keen interest in mathematics and the arts. At one point in his life, he also had an interest in philosophy, Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh), and history.