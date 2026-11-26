EU reaches consensus on Spain's Hernandez de Cos as next ECB chief: Report

The EU leaders cleared the path Thursday for Spain's former central bank governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos to lead the European Central Bank (ECB), according to Politico.

At the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten agreed to support a political deal crafted in recent weeks by France, Germany, and Spain on the central bank's leadership.

The Netherlands had initially nominated its former central bank governor, Klaas Knot, for the top post before dropping its bid under the agreement, the report said.

Under the deal, Hernandez de Cos will succeed ECB President Christine Lagarde when she steps down on Feb. 7.

In return, Germany will appoint Markus Brunnermeier as the ECB's chief economist, while France's Laurence Boone will assume the markets portfolio on the bank's six-member executive board.

An EU diplomat told Politico that the Netherlands will support the consensus for the three ECB board nominations, calling the agreement "an important signal to financial markets."

EU ambassadors have formally recommended the three candidates, enabling leaders to launch a consultation process with the European Parliament and the ECB, another diplomat said.

The agreed Council texts recommend Hernandez de Cos as ECB president and Boone and Brunnermeier for the executive board, according to the diplomat.

A European Parliament hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7, followed by a committee vote and a plenary endorsement the next week before EU leaders formally finalize the deal in Brussels on Dec. 17.

The ECB sets interest rates across the eurozone with a mandate to keep inflation steady at 2% over the medium term.