US social media platform X introduced its first-ever parental controls on Thursday, allowing parents and guardians to manage the online experience of teenagers aged 13 to 17 while protecting their privacy.

The new feature enables parents to monitor how much time their teenagers have spent on X over the past seven days, set daily screen time limits and require approval for new followers, according to a company statement.

Requiring approval for new followers also makes teenagers' accounts private, the company said.

Parents can limit recommendations and videos in the "For You" feed to accounts their teenagers already follow, filter specific words, restrict sensitive content and control who can send direct messages.

The controls also allow parents to see which accounts their teenagers have communicated with privately, but not the content of those conversations.

"Parents want practical tools, and teens deserve room to grow," said Michael O'Herlihy, X's head of safety.

"With Parental Controls on X, families can set the guardrails that fit their home, while teens keep ownership of their accounts and can see every change," he added.

The company said both parents and teenagers must agree before supervision begins.

Each parent or guardian can oversee up to five teenage accounts, while teenagers can be linked to only one adult at a time.

Parents cannot read private messages, access search or viewing histories, publish posts on behalf of their children or log into their accounts.

Supervision automatically ends when a teenager turns 18, while all changes made through parental controls remain visible to the teenager.