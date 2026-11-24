Nvidia shares retreat over 6% after rally on Jensen Huang’s return as CEO

Nvidia shares fell more than 6% on Tuesday, giving back part of the previous session's rally after the chipmaker reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive.

Nvidia traded at $154.83 as of 1503GMT, down from Monday's close of $165.05. The stock had surged 31.5% on Monday, adding about $950 billion to the company's market value.

- Chipmakers and AI stocks lead declines

Also, Advanced Micro Devices fell 7.9% and Micron Technology dropped 7.4%. Broadcom and Arm Holdings lost more than 2% each, while Marvell Technology shed 5.5%.

AI developer Anthropic fell 6.8%, while cloud computing providers CoreWeave and Nebius dropped 8% and 7.8%, respectively.

- US lawmakers press ahead with scrutiny

Nvidia said its board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a director after receiving input from senior US government officials. US President Donald Trump told CNBC he had persuaded the board to bring Huang back.

Huang stepped down on Nov. 12, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress took over as interim CEO. Kress remains CFO. Nvidia said its independent board committee would continue an investigation it opened after reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

Three US House committee chairs said planned interviews with Nvidia executives would go ahead. Huang is also scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3 at a public hearing on US chip export controls.





