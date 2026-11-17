Google said Tuesday that it had found no evidence of a widespread disruption to its Gmail service, despite thousands of users reporting problems accessing or receiving emails.



"We're not currently seeing evidence of a broad Gmail service disruption. Our teams monitor service health closely, and real-time status updates are always available on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard," a Google spokesperson told Anadolu.



The statement came after outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded more than 2,800 reports of problems with Gmail by 12 noon US Eastern Time (1700GMT).



Most complaints reportedly involved difficulties receiving emails, while some users pointed to problems accessing the service.



Google's official Workspace Status Dashboard did not list any active Gmail disruptions as of 1.45 pm ET.



The reports come amid a series of technology disruptions across the US in recent days, including an outage affecting Microsoft's Outlook email service and a telecommunications failure that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to temporarily halt flights nationwide.



There is no evidence that the reported Gmail problems are connected to those incidents.