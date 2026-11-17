UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham dismissed his predecessor Boris Johnson's criticism of closer ties with the EU, accusing him of leaving the country with a "bad Brexit deal" that made Britain "suffer."

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday ahead of his planned EU reset summit in Brussels, Burnham said he would not take advice from Johnson—who served as premier from 2019 to 2022, including negotiations on the terms of the Brexit separation—on relations with Europe.

"He left us with a bad Brexit deal that has led to Britain losing more than it gained ... I'm afraid I'm not going to listen to Boris Johnson on this particular matter," Burnham said.

"He burnt bridges and created a lot of bad feeling. And consequently, Britain has suffered as a result of that."

Johnson told The Telegraph daily on Sunday that it was "madness to escalate the Brexit issue as your political priority," adding that people would vote to leave the EU again if given the opportunity.

Burnham defended closer cooperation with the bloc, arguing that improved relations could help reduce household expenses, including food and energy costs.

"If I can bring down the cost of food, then yes," he said when asked whether revisiting Brexit was a priority for his constituents in Makerfield.

He said "having a closer relationship with Europe" could "bring down the cost of the weekly shop," while also pointing to the possibility of reducing electricity costs.

He added that cooperation on tackling illegal immigration is also being discussed as part of a potential agreement.

"Lower food costs, more collaboration, tackling immigration, lower energy costs. People would expect the prime minister to deliver these things," he said.

The planned Brussels summit is expected to focus on a limited trade agreement covering food and drink, as well as a youth mobility deal.