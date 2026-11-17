US National Security Agency says critical capabilities remain operational after temporary degradation

A sign for the NSA, US Cyber Command and Central Security Service is seen outside NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, following a shooting incident on February 14, 2018. (AFP File Photo)

The US National Security Agency said Tuesday that it had experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance but that its mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational.

The agency said in a statement that some of its internal systems were affected by the degradation.

"Mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues," the agency said.

The agency said its infrastructure is designed with "multiple layers of redundancy" to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.

The statement did not specify which internal systems were affected, how long the degradation lasted, or what caused the network issues.

It also did not say whether the maintenance has been completed or whether any services remain affected.

The latest incident comes after a global email collapse, a nationwide ground stop of flights, and banking disruptions in the US in recent days.