Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear before US House panels Dec. 1

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at event ahead of the COMPUTEX forum, in Taipei, Taiwan June 2, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, have agreed to appear before three House of Representatives committees for transcribed interviews, the panels' chairmen announced Tuesday.

"We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford said in a statement.

"The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous PRC (People's Republic of China) actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal," they added.

Huang will appear Dec. 1. Teter will appear Dec. 2.