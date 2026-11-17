Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied on Tuesday that Tehran was plotting to use chemical weapons in Washington, DC, as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf accused US media of carrying pro-war messaging.

Araghchi wrote on US social media company X that outlets he described as "pro-Israel" circulated the chemical weapons allegation and a separate claim that Iran was building missile bases beneath dams during the previous 72 hours.

"Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it," he wrote.

"Same false flags, same warmongering, new logos," Qalibaf wrote on X. "The right's credibility deficit is maxed out, so the messaging operation pivoted to NYT and CNN."

Qalibaf said the operation was "approved by Larry Ellison," whom he described as the Israeli military's largest private donor and "CNN's new owner." He added, "Media capture in full swing."

The Iranian rejection followed a CNN report Monday citing seven US officials familiar with intelligence indicating that Iran had been exploring potential attacks on senior Trump administration officials in Washington involving a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons.

The intelligence points to efforts to develop possible attack options rather than evidence of an imminent operation, according to the report. Some sources said specific locations and potential targets in the US capital had been identified.

The reported activity has prompted heightened security concerns and contingency planning among US officials, but there is disagreement about whether Tehran has the capability or intention to carry out an attack.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration is monitoring potential threats but stressed that there are no "credible threats to the homeland" at this time.