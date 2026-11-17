Two UN special rapporteurs expressed alarm Tuesday about growing violence against Palestinian, Israeli, and international human rights defenders in the occupied West Bank, warning that attacks on journalists and activists threaten efforts to document violations of international law.

Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory Francesca Albanese and Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders Andrea Bolanos Vargas said in a statement that human rights defenders, journalists, and volunteers accompanying Palestinian communities are increasingly facing violence, arrests, detention, and deportation.

"Widespread repression targeting human rights defenders, journalists and protective presence volunteers serves a clear purpose: removing critical witnesses to serious international crimes committed in the context of Israel's unlawful occupation, settlement enterprise and the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians," they said.

They highlighted the arrest of Palestinian land defender Ghassan Najjar in Burin, who was placed in administrative detention following threats linked to his advocacy for Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest.

The rapporteurs also cited violent assaults on Israeli journalists and human rights defenders Andrey Khrzhanovskiy and Adele Shoko, alongside American journalist Jasper Nathaniel, near Umm al-Khair.

In another incident near Ramallah, 12 volunteers, two foreign journalists, one activist and two Palestinian farmers were detained during the olive harvest, the statement added.

The experts warned that the incidents are occurring amid increasing displacement of Palestinian communities and settlement expansion.

"As long as Israel's unlawful occupation and settlement enterprise remain in place, Palestinian communities and those who seek to protect them will continue to face violence, displacement and repression," they said.

They urged governments to use political, economic, and diplomatic measures to secure Israel's withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territory and the evacuation of settlers, in line with findings by the UN's International Court of Justice.

"This is the only effective and urgent path to ending the human rights violations endured by Palestinian communities and preventing further attacks against human rights defenders and protective presence volunteers," the rapporteurs added.