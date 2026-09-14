Roketsan test fires air defense missile from mobile system

Turkish defense firm Roketsan successfully destroyed a moving target during a test firing of its Sungur missile from its Burc mobile air defense system.

The recent test marked a new milestone in the firm's layered air defense capabilities.

The Burc is a next-generation air defense system that combined optimized superior firepower like the Sungur missile and 20/30-millimeter cannon with active and passive sensors.

The shoulder-launched Sungur air defense system was designed for short-range air defense of mobile and fixed units and facilities on the battlefield with a range of over eight kilometers (roughly five miles).

The system was also designed to be compatible for integration with various other platforms.