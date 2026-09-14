Türkiye rejects Greek officials’ remarks on Anatolia, urges ‘common sense’

Türkiye on Monday rejected what it called "baseless" remarks by Greek authorities concerning the period when Greece sought to occupy and invade Anatolia, urging Greek officials to act with "seriousness and common sense."

"We reject the baseless statements by the Greek authorities concerning the period when Greece was attempting to occupy and invade Anatolia, and call on Greek officials to exercise seriousness and common sense," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry cited "massacres and destruction of civilians in Anatolia" by Greek forces during that period.

It added that Greece acknowledged the acts as well as its obligation to pay reparations under Article 59 of the Treaty of Lausanne.