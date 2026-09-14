Iran says Oman meeting canceled at Saudi Arabia’s request

Iran said on Monday that a planned meeting in Oman involving foreign ministers from Gulf countries and Tehran was canceled at Saudi Arabia's request.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei told a press briefing that Riyadh requested the meeting should not take place for the time being.

"The report that Saudi Arabia requested that the meeting not be held for now is correct," Baqaei said, according to state news agency IRNA.

He rejected attempts to link Iran to recent developments between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, saying Yemen's problems have "long-standing roots."

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

Baqaei said the planned meeting was expected to provide an opportunity for Iran and Oman to present an understanding reached after weeks of negotiations concerning maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz and the two countries' roles as coastal states.

He said Tehran had expected regional countries to "recognize the opportunity" and use the meeting to discuss creating a secure region without interference from outside actors.

The spokesman said the Iran-Oman understanding has been finalized despite the cancellation of the meeting.

"We will decide, in consultation with Oman, on the next step and how to announce or register this understanding," he added.

Iran and Oman have been holding talks on a provisional arrangement to manage shipping through the waterway since a June memorandum of understanding agreed between Washington and Tehran to end the war that began in February collapsed.

The US and Iran had agreed to extend an April ceasefire and gradually allow shipping through the strait to return to its prewar levels, while they held talks on a final settlement.

On Sunday, Oman's foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, announced that "In the interests of consensus the regional meeting set for tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed."

"We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region," he said.