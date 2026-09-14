Le Pen maintains clear lead in 2027 French presidential race: Poll

Marine Le Pen, presidential candidate of France's right-wing National Rally (RN), remains the clear frontrunner for the country's spring 2027 election, according to a new poll published Monday.

A Toluna Harris Interactive survey showed Le Pen getting between 33% and 36% of first-round voting intentions, depending on the scenario tested, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Despite maintaining a substantial lead over her rivals, Le Pen's support slipped by 1 to 2 percentage points compared to a similar Aug. 24 poll.

The main contest is now over who will qualify for a likely second round of presidential elections alongside Le Pen.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing La France Unbowed (LFI), was backed by between 16% and 17% of respondents across the scenarios in which he was included.

He would qualify for the runoff in three of five scenarios, according to the poll, particularly when former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is not the sole candidate from a centrist party or does not enter the race.

Melenchon and Philippe are tied in one scenario, while Philippe moves ahead when he is the only major contender representing the political center.

Philippe got between 14% and 19% in the scenarios tested.

The survey showed him reaching the second round only once in the three scenarios in which he was included.

According to the poll, Philippe's strongest path to the runoff would be for centrist forces to unite behind his candidacy.

Le Pen, however, remains dominant in projected second-round matchups.

The survey puts her ahead of Melenchon by 67% to 33%, against former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal by 56% to 44%, and against Philippe by 55% to 45%.

France's presidential elections are scheduled to be held next April 18, with a round two to follow on May 2 if no candidate wins a majority in round one.