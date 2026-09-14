PISA 2025: Erdoğan says Türkiye sees improved ranking in reading, math and science

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that Türkiye's ranking in reading, writing and science-the core three subjects assessed under the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) -- improved by 50%.

Speaking at the Gazi Anatolian High School during an opening ceremony of the 2026-2027 academic year in Ankara, Erdoğan said: "Türkiye's ranking in all three fields increased by 50%. We became the only country to significantly improve its performance in all three fields."

He criticized attempts to downplay the educational assessment results, saying the achievement should be a source of pride for the Turkish nation.