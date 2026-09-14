Trump says US has vast regulatory power over AI firms, alleges ‘conspiracy’ benefits China

US President Donald Trump departs the Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, Ireland, 12 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump asserted Monday that the federal government maintains extensive oversight authority over artificial intelligence companies, claiming that a coordinated campaign in the US against technological infrastructure primarily benefits China.

"The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a strong and smart (high IQ!) president, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, hitting back against growing calls for increased regulation of the sector.

The US president argued that his administration has intervened to prevent tech executives from pursuing potentially damaging initiatives, singling out Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for "pretending to be a 'perfect little angel'" amid escalating industry debates over the pace of AI development.

Trump said Washington holds "tremendous criminal and regulatory power" over tech enterprises, alleging that critics are waging a "sick conspiracy" targeting artificial intelligence systems and data centers that only satisfies Chinese interests.

Warning what he called "conspiracy theorists, treasonists, traitors, and leakers," Trump affirmed that the US leads global competitors and will maintain dominance because "whoever wins AI, wins!"