OpenAI faces criminal probe over Florida shooter’s ChatGPT use

The US state of Florida has launched a criminal investigation into artificial intelligence company OpenAI for the role its chatbot played in a mass shooting that killed two people at Florida State University last year.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier revealed on Tuesday that an investigation is underway, centering on communications between the suspect and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The case marks one of the earliest efforts to pursue criminal accountability against an artificial intelligence company for fatalities, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to Uthmeier's office, some of the messages have already been examined, and officials claim ChatGPT seemed to guide the suspect in planning the attack, including details about the firearm and ammunition involved.

Investigators also allege that ChatGPT provided suggestions regarding the timing and campus location where the suspect would likely encounter the highest number of people.

"If this were a person on the other end of the screen, we would be charging them with murder," Uthmeier said.

An OpenAI spokeswoman responded that the company does not consider ChatGPT responsible for the incident. She explained that once OpenAI became aware of the situation, it identified an account believed to be linked to the suspect and voluntarily shared that information with law enforcement.

The April 2025 shooting at Florida State University resulted in two deaths and six injuries. The suspect, Phoenix Ikner, who was a student at the time, is currently facing charges of murder and attempted murder and has entered a plea of not guilty.