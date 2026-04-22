Mexico claims CIA officials operated without knowledge of Mexican authorities, demands explanation

Mexico demanded on Wednesday that the US Embassy explain why two CIA operatives were carrying out security-related activities on Mexican territory without the authorization or knowledge of the Mexican government.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said her administration sent a letter to the US Embassy in Mexico, noting that the two deceased operatives had violated Mexican law by participating in security tasks without authorization, as neither her government nor the Defense Ministry had been informed of their presence.

"Foreign Affairs has sent a letter to the US ambassador requesting full information, stating that this is not part of the security protocol we have agreed upon or the understanding we have with them, and that a new agreement must be reached. Full disclosure is required. This is a matter of national security and sovereignty. What happened is therefore not a minor issue," she said at her morning briefing.

It was reported on April 19 that two agents from the State Investigation Agency (AEI) and two officials from the US Embassy died in a car accident following an operation to dismantle a synthetic drug laboratory in the state of Chihuahua.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor's office had stated that the two American agents were assisting with drone training in a nearby community where the anti-drug operation had taken place. It was later revealed, however, that the foreign nationals were CIA agents, contradicting statements from Chihuahua state authorities, and had violated Mexican law.

"Clearly, the Defense Ministry was not aware that individuals participating in the operation were not Mexican citizens and were not part of the security agencies of the state of Chihuahua, but rather foreign personnel. This is something that should not be taken lightly by the Mexican people," she added.

Sheinbaum emphasized that since Mexican authorities had not been notified, the two deceased agents may have violated Article 71 of the National Security Law, which restricts the activities of foreign agents on Mexican soil.

According to the law, enacted and fast-tracked by the Mexican government days after the start of Donald Trump's second term, foreign agents are required to operate only with explicit authorization from the Mexican government, must submit monthly reports and are subject to the authority of Mexican agencies.