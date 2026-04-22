2026 NATO summit in Ankara to shape future of global security architecture: Türkiye’s communications director

Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8, the country's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Wednesday, describing the gathering as a critical threshold for the future of global security.

"The NATO Summit to be held in Ankara is not merely a diplomatic gathering; it marks a critical juncture that will help shape the future of the global security architecture," Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He stressed that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye continues to play a decisive role in the global order as an actor that assumes responsibility, provides solutions and translates the spirit of alliance into action on the ground.

Duran said Türkiye remains at the heart of transatlantic security with its geostrategic position, strong commitment to the alliance and effective role in crisis management.

Hosting NATO leaders, Türkiye will once again demonstrate its firm commitment to strengthening peace, stability and collective security, he added.