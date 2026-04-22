Trump thanks Iranian leadership for halting alleged executions of 8 women

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Iranian leaders for canceling the alleged executions of eight female protesters.

"I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He characterized the development as "very good news," adding that four of the women will be released immediately while the others will serve one month in prison.

The US president had appealed to Tehran on Tuesday to spare the women, framing their release would be a "great start" to negotiations.

However, Iran's judiciary-affiliated news agency, Mizan, earlier dismissed the claims of imminent hangings as "fake news," asserting that none of the individuals involved faced a death penalty verdict.

According to Mizan, a detailed review of the cases shows that some of the individuals cited by Trump have already been released, while others face charges that, if confirmed by courts, could result in prison sentences.

Trump on Tuesday extended a two-week ceasefire in the war with Iran, which was due to expire on Wednesday, after a request by Pakistan's prime minister and army chief.